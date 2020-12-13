Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 32 more deaths

Bangladesh reported another 32 people’s death from Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of deaths to 7,052 across the country so far.

A press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the development on Sunday afternoon.

Besides, 1,355 new cases were detected over the same period, taking the total number of infected cases to 4,90,553.

A total of 3,393 patients have recovered from the virus over the same period, raising the total recoveries to 4,20,896.