Series bomb blasts: Sylhet JMB leader gets life term

A Sylhet court on Sunday sentenced a leader of banned militant outfit Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to life term imprisonment in a case filed over a series of bomb blasts in Sylhet in 2005.

The convict is Mawlana Abdul Aziz alias Hanif, a local leader of JMB.

Sylhet Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Court Judge Mominunessa delivered the verdict.

Charges were framed in the case on May 27, 2014.

According to the case statement, on August 19, 2005, militants of JMB exploded series bombs at 29 spots including 12 important ones of Sylhet, leaving 15 people, including a Judge of Speedy Trial Tribunal, injured.

Police later filed 29 separate cases over the blasts under the Special Powers Act and most of them are still under trial.