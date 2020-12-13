Sinha murder: RAB submits chargesheet against 15 accused

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has submitted a chargesheet against 15 people including former officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep Kumar Das in Major (Retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case.

Senior ASP Mohammad Khairul Islam, investigation officer of the case, submitted the chargesheet before Judge Tamanna Farah of Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Court-4 through the court inspector at 10:10am.

After a brief hearing, the court accepted the charge sheet.

RAB has found evidence of the involvement of 15 people in the murder. Of them, 14 are currently in jail.

The key accused in the case included Pradeep, Liaqat Ali and sub-inspector of Teknaf Police Station Nandadulal Rakshit. Other accused included three members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) — Assistant Sub-inspector Md Shahjahan and constables Razib and Md Abdullah.

Retired major Sinha was killed in police firing at Shamlapur police check-post at Teknaf’s Baharchhara union, on Cox’s Bazar Marine Drive, on the night of 31 July this year.

Later on 5 August, Sinha’s sister Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous filed a murder case against nine people, including former Teknaf Police Station OC Pradeep Kumar Das.