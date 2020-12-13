Sylhet Mother and Child Hospital slapped with Tk6 lakh fine

A mobile court on Sunday fined Mother and Child Hospital of Sylhet Tk6 lakh for different irregularities.

Executive Magistrate Akhtaruzzaman of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)–9 conducted the drive in the morning.

Quoting Akhtaruzzaman said, Mother and Child Hospital was slapped with the fine for its unclean operation theatre, charging patients extra fees, and irregularities in operating intensive care unit (ICU).

“We will regularly operate such drives to ensure proper health care at hospitals and clinics.”