Lizzo sparks body debate with 10-day smoothie diet

US pop star Lizzo has sparked a body positivity debate after posting videos of her 10-day smoothie diet progress.

The Grammy-winning singer has previously been lauded for her body-positive stance, celebrating “big girls” on songs like Juice.

Now in a series of Tik Tok videos, she has charted her weight loss attempts.

Many fans have commended her efforts on health grounds, while other have criticised the star for encouraging “diet culture”.

The conversation around Lizzo’s weight was re-opened after she showcased her new daily diet results, saying it had made her feel “amazing”.

Following reaction from fans, both positive and negative, she responded with a follow-up video, explaining that she was “proud of the results” and how “every big girl should do whatever they want with their bodies”.

‘Get back to where I was’

“As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case,” said Lizzo.

“In reality, November stressed me out – I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that [messed] my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.”

The 32-year-old said the diet has improved her sleep, her skin and her “inner peace”, as well as her “mental stability”.

“I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves,” she added in the video caption.

“Thank you Lizzo for being an inspiration,” responded one fan, Nick, online. “Thank you for your music and flawless talent. You do you Queen!”

Another named Leah said she felt let down by the videos. “My heart hurts with all my fat peers today,” she tweeted. “I’m sorry that Lizzo did that to us.”

Latonya, meanwhile, noted: “Lizzo can’t be fat, so she changes her diet. Now, she can’t be skinny! Damn, can she just be happy?! However she defines it.”

UK singer Adele caused a similar stir earlier this year by posting a picture of herself after losing weight.

The singer has otherwise mostly stayed out of the public eye this year, but did recently host US variety show Saturday Night Live.