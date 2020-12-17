13 districts get new deputy commissioners

The government has appointed new deputy commissioners (DCs) to 13 districts including Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar.

A government circular issued on Thursday said the order would be effective immediately.

Md Mamunur Rashid, who was serving as the DC of Bagerhat, has been made the DC of Cox’s Bazar. Mohammad Mominur Rahman, deputy director of the Prime Minister’s Office, is the new DC of Chattogram.

Mustain Billah is the new DC of Narayanganj, Habibur Rahman has been made the DC of Barguna. Muhammad Habibur Rahman has been made DC of Narail while ANM Foyjul Haq is the new DC of Bagerhat.

Begum Anjana Khan Mojlish is the new DC of Chandpur, Md Anowar Hossain Akand of Laxmipur, Jashim Uddin Haider of Barishal, Begum Yasmin Parvin Tibriji of Bandarban and Md Jahangir Hossain of Sunamganj.