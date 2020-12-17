French president Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19, the French presidency has said.

The 42-year-old took a test after symptoms appeared and will now isolate for seven days, a statement from the Elysée Palace said.

Mr Macron “is still in charge” of running the country and will work remotely, said an official.

France this week imposed an overnight curfew to help deal with soaring cases there.

There have been two million confirmed cases in the country since the epidemic began, with more than 59,400 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.