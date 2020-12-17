Kareena Kapoor Khan has nothing but love for her favourite boys

Bollywood actress Saif Ali Khan is close to all his kids – daughter Sara, and sons Ibrahim and Taimur.

Now with baby number two with Kareena on the way, Saif’s life is going to be filled with even more happiness and fun! Recently, Bebo shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Saif Ali Khan hugging sons Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons”

Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur were recently in Dharamshala, where they accompanied Saif Ali Khan for his Bhoot Police shoot. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam.

Kareena is now gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. Takht will be Khan’s second collaboration with Karan Johar where he directs the actress.

This period drama, which is slated to release on December 24, 2021, also stars Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Source: Mid-Day