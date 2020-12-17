UK PM Johnson invited to visit India as Chief Guest on Republic Day

Prime Minister of United Kingdom Boris Johnson has accepted India’s invitation to visit as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day ceremony on January 26.

The trip is significant from UK’s perspective as it will be the first foreign trip by PM post-Brexit and also the country will be hosting both the G7 Leaders’ Meeting and COP26 Summits next year.

The Prime Minister has written to Prime Minister Modi to accept his invitation, and to invite India to attend the UK’s G7 Summit as one of three guest nations alongside South Korea and Australia – delivering the Prime Minister’s ambition to work with a group of like-minded democracies to advance shared interests and tackle common challenges, office of UK Prime Minister said.

-The Statesman