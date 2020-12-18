Etihad Airways fined Tk 2 lakh for carrying Covid-19 infected passenger

Etihad Airways has been fined Tk two lakh for carrying a Covid-19 infected passenger.

A mobile court at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport led by executive magistrate Ali Afroz also fined the passenger with Tk 3,000 for “irresponsible behaviour” and “hiding information.

He was later sent to Kurmitola General Hospital.

Carrying 254 passengers, the Etihad Airways flight landed at HSIA on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier on December 15, a mobile court at the HSIA fined Saudi Arabian Airlines Tk two lakh for carrying a passenger to Dhaka without him having a Covid-19 negative certificate.

On December 5, Biman, and 8 more airlines brought 544 passengers without Covid-19 negative certificates.

On December 11, the Maldivian Airlines was fined Tk 236,000 for flying 118 passengers to Bangladesh without Covid-19 negative certificates.

The Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) issued a notification on December 13 directing that the flights of the concerned airlines will be canceled if passengers are brought without a coronavirus free health report.

Authorities also said that if any airline is repeatedly involved in such incidents, disciplinary action will be taken against them by canceling the flight for two weeks.