Miscreants vandalise Biplobi Bagha Jatin’s sculpture in Kushtia

Miscreants have vandalised a sculpture of Biplobi Bagha Jatin, one of the principal leaders of Yugantar party that was the central association of revolutionaries in undivided Bangla against the British rule, in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia.

The vandalisation of sculpture, which situated at Kaya, took place sometime last night amid protests over defecation of a sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Kushtia.

Locals noticed the damage caused to its face on Fridays morning.

Confirming the news, Jahurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Kumarkhali Police Station, said police are conducting drives to find people responsible for the damage.

The sculpture was inaugurated in 2016 in Kaya College by the then governor of India’s Tripura, Tathagata Ray.

Jatin, who’s real name was Jyotindranath Mukhopaddhay, was born to Sharatshashi and Umeshchandra Mukherjee at Kaya village in Kumarkhali Upazila in Kushtia on December 7, 1879.

According to different sources, Jatin was the principal leader of the Yugantar party that was the central association of revolutionaries in Bengal. Having personally met the German Crown-Prince in Kolkata shortly before World War I, he obtained the promise of arms and ammunition from Germany. He was responsible for the planned German Plot during the World War 1.

Another of his original contributions was the indoctrination of the Indian soldiers in various regiments in favour of an insurrection. In 1925, Gandhi termed Jatin as ‘Bagha Jatin’ for his divine personality.

Several sources mention Jatin as one of the founders of the Anushilan Samiti in 1900. He was also known as a pioneer in creating its branches in the districts. Inspired by Swami Vivekananda, Jatin expressed his ideals in simple words: “Amra morbo, jagat jagbe” “We shall die to awaken the nation.”

Bagha Jatin died in 1915 at the age of 35 after being wounded and captured during a gunfight with British police.