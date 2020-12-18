UK Covid-19 deaths increase by 489 and further 28,507 people test positive for coronavirus

Hospitals across the country have declared major incidents in the past couple of weeks as winter strains are compounded by coronavirus, but data shows that, for the most part, the NHS has more free capacity than last year (stock image of University College Hospital, London)

A further 489 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, while an additional 28,507 people tested positive for the virus on Friday.

The latest data from the Department of Health confirmed the UK coronavirus death toll has risen to 66,541.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show that more than 82,000 deaths involving coronavirus have now occurred in the UK.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK has now risen to 1,977,167.

England

A further 317 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 45,783, NHS England said on Friday.

Patients were aged between 35 and 100. All except eight, aged between 60 and 97, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between November 4 and December 17.

Twenty-six other deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been a further 2,801 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 117,367.

Public Health Wales reported another 38 deaths, taking the total in Wales since the start of the pandemic to 3,011.

Scotland

A further 36 people have died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland as the country reports 744 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

The number of people hospitalised with the virus rose to 1,032 with 50 of those being treated in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

Another 12 people have died in Northern Ireland after contracting Covid-19, bringing the toll to 1,166.

Department of Health figures have also recorded another 510 new cases of the virus. The hospital occupancy rate is 102%.