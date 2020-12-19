Film editor Aminul Islam dies of Covid-19

Aminul Islam Mintu, who was awarded National Film Award for four times for Best Editing, died from coronavirus infection at a hospital in the capital on Friday night. He was 81.

The film editor breathed his last at Bangladesh specialized Hospital around 7:31 pm while undergoing treatment.

Film director Debashish Biswas confirmed the news of his death to media.

Aminul Islam Mintu first won the National Film Award for Best film editing in 1986 for his film ‘Aghat’. He later won the National Film Award for ‘Apeksha’ in 1986, ‘Gariber Bau’ in 1990 and last in 1996 for ‘Ajante’.