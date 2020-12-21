3 remanded over vandalisation of Bagha Jatin’s sculpture

A Kushtia court on Monday placed three people, including a local Jubo League leader, on a three-day remand each in a case filed for vandalising a statue of revolutionary leader during the British Raj, Bagha Jatin, on the campus premises of Kaya College in Kushtia’s Kumarkhali upazila.

Selina Khatun of Kushtia Senior Magistrate Court passed order after police produce them before it seeking a 7-day remand.

Earlier, law enforcers arrested Anisur Rahman Anis, 35, president of Kaya Union unit Jubo League, and his alleged accomplices Sabuj Hossain, 20, and Hridoy Ahmed, 20.

Miscreants damaged the statue on Thursday night, said police.

Police primarily believe the personal feud between Anis and the college principal and its managing board led to the vandalism of the sculpture.