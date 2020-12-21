‘Covid-19 vaccines for 4.5 cr people to reach Bangladesh by May-June’

Covid-19 vaccines for 4.5 crore people will reach Bangladesh in May and June next year, said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam.

The Cabinet Secretary said this while addressing reporters after a cabinet meeting at the secretariat on Monday (December 21).

He said, “At the end of January or the beginning of February, 3 crore vaccines will arrive for 1.5 crore people. More vaccines will come later.”

A virtual cabinet meeting was held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. She attended the meeting through video conference from her official residence ‘Ganabhabon’ while other ministers from the Cabinet Division at the Secretariat.