Education minister recovers from Covid-19

Education minister Dr Dipu Moni has recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. She has tested negative in second consecutive tests on Sunday.

Minister’s personal secretary Abdul Alim confirmed the matter to media on Monday.

He also said that she is currently staying at her government residence as she has some physical weaknesses.

Earlier, Dipu Moni, also joint general secretary of Awami League, gave her samples for Covid-19 test on December 6 as she was feeling unwell. Later, the test result came out positive for the virus on the night.