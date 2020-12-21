Sinha Murder: Court accepts charge sheet against Pradeep, 14 others

A Dhaka court has accepted the charges brought against 15 accused in connection with the case filed over the death of retired army major Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan in police firing.

After scrutinising the case dockets and other documents, Cox’s Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah on Monday accepted the charges.

The court also issued arrest warrant against Teknaf OC Pradeep’s associates Sagar and dropped Sinha’s assistant Shahedul Islam Sifat from the charge.

Earlier on December 13, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) pressed charges against 15 people, including Pradeep Kumar and in-charge of Baharchhara Police Investigation Centre sub-inspector Liyakat Ali, in a case filed by Sinha’s sister over the killing.

The charge-sheeted accused include sub-inspector Nandadulal Rakkhit, constables Safanur Karim, Abdullah Al Mamun and Mohammad Mostafa; APBn sub-inspector Mohammad Shahjahan and constables Md Rajib and Mohammad Abdullah; Teknaf Police Station’s constable Rubel Sharma and Sagar Deb, and three residents of Maroshbunia village — Nurul Amin, Mohammad Ayaz and Nezamuddin.

On July 31, Sinha was killed in police firing at a check-post at Shamlapur under Baharchhara union of Teknaf upazila along the Cox’s Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.