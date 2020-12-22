BRTC bus service launched on Sylhet-Moulvibazar-Habiganj route

Moulvibazar Correspondent : Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) has launched an air condition (AC) bus service on Sylhet-Moulvibazar-Habiganj route.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader inaugurated the bus service of these two routes through a videoconferencing from his Secretariat office in Dhaka on Tuesday (December 22).

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momin, Chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Nur Mohammad Majumder, Chairman of BRTC Md Ehsan-e-Elahi, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Moulvibazar Meer Nahid Ahsan and DCs of Sylhet and Habiganj also joined the event.

BRTC’s Sylhet Regional Manager Julfiquar Ali said that six buses would run from Sylhet to Moulvibazar-Srimangal route and six other buses from Habiganj route. The buses will run from Central Bus Terminal at Kadamtali in Sylhet.

In his speech, Obaidul Quader, also General Secretary of Awami League, said that the proposal for the project for upgrading the Dhaka-Sylhet highway to four-lane will be placed in the ECNEC meeting for approval in the next month.

He also said that the government recently added over 1000 buses and trucks in BRTC service to make it a transport of people’s trust. Now BRTC needs to expand its network and enhance its management capability, he added.