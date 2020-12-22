Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 17 more die, 1,318 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Tuesday reported 17 more deaths and 1,318 fresh cases from COVOD-19.

The death toll from the deadly virus now stands at 7,329 while the total cases reached 5,03,501.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, on Tuesday afternoon.

Health authorities also reported 2,235 more recoveries in last 24 hours till this morning, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,41,929.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 and the first death on March 18.