HC orders Papul’s wife, daughter to surrender within Dec 28

The High Court on Tuesday asked MP Shahid Islam Papul’s wife Selina Islam and their daughter Wafa Islam to surrender before a court within December 28 in a graft case filed over laundering Tk 148.41 crore.

Earlier, the High Court on Thursday (December 10) asked MP Shahid Islam Papul’s wife Selina Islam and their daughter Wafa Islam to surrender before a court within 10 days in the same case.

On November 26, MP Shahid Islam Papul’s wife, daughter, and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan filed two petitions with the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in a graft case.

Earlier on November 11, ACC investigation officer Salahuddin Ahmed filed the case on charge of amassing Tk 2.31 crore illegal wealth and laundering Tk 148 crore.

On June 6, Kuwait’s Criminal Investigation Department arrested Shahid on charges of human trafficking, visa trading, and money laundering.