People suffer as transport strike paralyses Sylhet

People in greater Sylhet region are suffering immensely as road communications with the rest of the country has remained suspended form Tuesday morning.

Greater Sylhet stone traders and workers in collaboration with transport workers reportedly have enforced a 72-hour transport strike from 6:00am today in a demand for allowing stone collection from all the stone quarries of the region.

Sylhet Bibhagio Truck, Pickup, Covered Van Malik-Shramik Oikya Parishad made the announcement using loudspeakers in Sylhet city and its adjoining areas to attract public attention in favour of the strike.