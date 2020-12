The Bangladesh Bank is going to issue Shariah-based safe investment instrument (Sukuk) by December 30, marking the Month of Victory.

It entered into a deal with Ministry of Finance for the purpose on Tuesday.

Through the agreement, Ministry of Finance has assigned the central bank as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Trustee.

The development came amid rise in a section of peoples’ inclination for Shariah-based safe investment which is being practiced by many banks in the country.