Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 30 more die, 1,367 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported 30 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking a total of 7,359.

Another 1,367 coronavirus patients are found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 504,868.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Wednesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 163 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 15,932 samples.

Health authorities reported another 2,416 people recovered from the disease in a day, rising the total number of recoveries to 444,345.

Of the total sample tests, 8.58 percent tested positive in the past 24 hours, while 16.17 percent cases were detected from the total tests conducted so far, the release added.

Among the total infections, 88.01 percent patients have recovered, while 1.46 percent died so far since the first COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country on March 8.