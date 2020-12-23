Seven-day mandatory quarantine for UK returnees: Zahid Maleque

Health Minister Zahid Maleque has said seven-day institutional quarantine is mandatory for the passengers coming from the United Kingdom (UK) without coronavirus or Covid-19 negative certificates.

Later, they will stay in home-quarantine after being released from institutional quarantine, following Covid-19 test.

The health minister said the measure has been taken so that new type of Covid-19 detected in the UK cannot spread in Bangladesh.

Zahid Maleque made the remark while talking to journalists at an event at Askona Quarantine Centre in Dhaka on Wednesday.