COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra stranded in UK

The United Kingdom imposed a Tier 4 lockdown from Sunday to curb the spread of a new variant of COVID-19, triggering a domino effect in countries and across industries.

Among those finding themselves stranded amid the lockdown is actor Priyanka Chopra-Jonas.

Chopra was filming the Hollywood romantic drama, Text For You, with Sam Heughan in London since November 29.

While the schedule of the Jim Strouse-directed venture was to run well into January, it is now heard that the production team is making arrangements for a quick return to the US, in the wake of the travel restrictions that have been imposed.

“The producers have halted production at the moment. Their top priority is to ensure the safe return of the cast and crew. It is possible that Priyanka and the rest of the unit will have to stay put in the UK for a while,” says a source.

The move has also impacted the itinerary of Aftab Shivdasani, who had returned to wife Nin and daughter Nevaeh in England earlier this month. After spending the holidays with his family, the actor was to fly down to India to begin work on his home production.

Closer home, Bollywood films that were to be shot in the UK have been put on hold till the situation improves.

