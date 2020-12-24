 Muslim Professionals Forum supports calls for Sri Lankan Government to end forced cremation for Muslim victims of Covid-19

The Muslim Professionals Forum has today written to the Sri Lankan High Commissioner to protest at the Sri Lankan Government’s forced cremation of Muslim victims of COVID-19.* The practice is denying Muslim Sri Lankans’ human right to observe their religious rituals.

The Sri Lankan Government says that it fears that the COVID-19 virus will leech into the water table if victims are buried. However, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that there are no health risks from burial of victims, which should be permitted.

Muslim Professionals Forum Chair, Cllr Khaled Noor, said:

“Muslims know that our religion requires surviving family members and relatives to wash the body of the deceased shrouding (covering the body using white sheets) and saying traditional funeral prayers – before the body is then buried, as soon as possible after death.

“The Sri Lankan Government has denied Muslims in Sri Lanka the human right to observe these religious rituals. It has no justification for its actions, which are not only breaches of human rights but also blatant discrimination. We call on all Muslims in the UK to write to the High Commissioner for Sri Lanka, protesting at her Government’s actions.”