AL mayor candidates for election to 64 municipalities to be finalised Saturday

The possible list of Awami League mayoral candidates for election in 64 pourasavas (municipalities) under the third phase is likely to be finalised on Saturday.

The list is likely to be finalised at a meeting of Awami League (AL) Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board which will be held at the Prime Minister’s official Ganabhaban residence in the capital at 4pm.

President of AL Local Government Public Representative Nomination Board and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will preside over the meeting, said a press release

signed by AL office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time maintaining health safety instructions.

The election to 64 pourasavas under the third phase is scheduled to be held on January 30. Since Sunday, the Awami League has started selling nomination forms among the interested party candidates. The last date for submitting the nomination forms is December 31.