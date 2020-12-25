Covid-19: Further 570 deaths reported and 32,725 more coronavirus cases

A further 570 people have died in the UK within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test, while another 32,725 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

The deaths, reported as of 9am on Christmas Day, mean the UK total has now passed more than 70,000, standing at 70,195 fatalities.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 86,000 deaths involving coronavirus in the UK.

England

A further 401 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 48,150, NHS England said on Friday.

Patients were aged between 48 and 105. All except 14, aged between 54 and 93, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between November 16 and December 24.

There were 33 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

A further 1,165 people tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland, but no data was given on deaths.

Northern Ireland

No information on new cases or deaths was reported in Northern Ireland.

Wales

No information on new cases or deaths was reported in Wales.