Petrol pump owners call strike in Sylhet from Sunday

The Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association have called for an indefinite strike over the supply of substandard oil to oil pumps in Sylhet division. The business leaders have called for a six-point strike from the morning of December 27 (Sunday).

The demands are to prevent the supply of low quality petrol by the fuel oil marketing company and to supply high quality petrol to the Sylhet gas field as before. To control the quality of fuel oil, a fuel oil testing lab should be set up at every depot in Sylhet. Unjust and intentional harassment by various government agencies must be stopped. The presence of a representative of the association and a representative of the oil marketing company should be ensured by the government department while conducting the operation at the petrol pump. Renewal of licenses issued by government departments should be facilitated. Amirul Islam Masood, an official of the Rogue Consumer Protection Department, should be withdrawn from Sylhet immediately.

The matter was confirmed by Jubayer Ahmad Chowdhury, General Secretary, Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association Sylhet Division. “We have been selling oil produced by the Sylhet gas field for a long time,” he told. But since a few months , private companies have been supplying oil to the pumps in Sylhet instead of gas field oil. The oil of the private sector is very low quality and adulterated. That is why the Department of Consumer Protection has raided and fined our pumps.

He added that, “we are claiming our rights from long days . As before, we have to give the oil produced by the Sylhet gas field. At the same time the contract with the private company has to be canceled. If our demand is not met, all petrol pumps and gas pumps in Sylhet division will be closed indefinitely from December 27 (Sunday).”