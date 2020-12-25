SUST Press Club Gets New Body

SUST Correspondent : Members of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) Press Club elected the executive committee for the year of 2020-2021 on December 23, 2020.

Jubayer Mahmud of Bangladesh Pratidin and Masud Al Razi of Daily Observer have been elected as president and general secretary of Shahjalal University Press Club Executive Committee.

The election to the executive commute began at 10:30 am on the campus and continued till 1:00pm, said Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Luthful Alahi Kawsar of Statistics department.

The others office-bearers of the committee are Rajib Hussain Babu of Samakal (Vice-President), GM Imran Hossen of Daily Ittefaq (Joint Secretary), Nazmul Huda of Bangla Tribune (Treasurer), Abdulla Al Masud of Desh Rupantor (Office Secretary) and Nurul Islam Rudra, Hasan Nayem & Rashedul Hasan as executive members.