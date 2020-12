AL announces names of candidates for 64 municipality polls

Ruling Awami League has announced the names of its nominated candidates for contesting the election to 64 municipalities under the third phase of municipal election.

The names of the candidates were finalised at a meeting of the Local Government Nomination Board of the party on Saturday at the Prime Minister’s official residence Ganabhaban in the capital with Awami League president Sheikh Hasina in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Awami League advisory council members Amir Hossain Amu and Tofail Ahmed, general secretary Obaidul Quader, presidium members Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Kazi Zafrullah and Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruque Khan, joint general secretary Abdur Rahman, and publicity secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap.

Following the meeting, the names of the party nominated candidates were announced by a press release signed by the party’s office secretary Biplob Barua.

The candidates who have received the Awami League nominations for contesting the 64 municipalities’ elections are: NAM Jamil Hossain for Hakimpur in Dinajpur, Mohammad Mohsin at Jaldhaka in Nilphamari, Mamun Sarker at Ulipur in Kurigram, Khondker Jahangir Alam at Gobindaganj in Gaibandha, TIM Nurunnabi at Dhunat in Bogura, Towhidur Rahman at Shibganj, Mominul Huq at Gabtoli, Helal Uddin Kabiraj at Kahalu, Anisur Rahman at Nandigram, Golam Rabbani Biswas at Rohonpur in Chapainawabganj, Nirmol Krishna Saha at Naogaon, Aminur Rahman at Dhamrai Hat in Naogaon, Shahiduzzaman at Keshabhat in Rajshahi, Jannatul Ferdous at Singra in Natore, Ali Mortuza Biswas in Pabna, Motiar Rahman at Darshana in Chuadanga; Faruque Hossain at Harinakundu, Shahjahan Ali at Kotchandpur in Jhenidah, Kazi Mahmudul Hasan at Monirampur in Jashore, Anjuman Ara in Narail, Wahiduzzaman (Hira) at Kalia in Narail, SM Monirul Haque at Morelganj in Bagerhat, Selim Jahangir at Paikgacha in Khulna, Moniruzzaman at Kalaoroa in Satkhira, Kamrul Hasan (Maharaj) in Barguna municipality, Anwar Hossain Akhon at Patharghata in Barguna, Rafiqul Islam at Borhanuddin, Jakir Hossain at Daulatkhan in Bhola, Harisur Rahman at Gouranadi, Kamal Uddin Khan at Mehendiganj in Barishal, A. Wahed Khan at Nalchity in Jhalakathi, Golam Kabir at Swarupkathi in Pirojpur, SM Sirajul Haque at Tangail municipality, Salma Akhter at Mirzapur, Masudul Haque Masud at Bhuapur, Abu Hanif Azad at Sakhipur, Siddique Hossain Khan at Madhupur in Tangail, Shawkat Osman at Katiadi in Kishoreganj, Mohammad Faisal at Munshiganj municipality, Sheikh Tujammel Haque Tutul at Tungipara in Gopalganj, Wazed Ali at Pangsha in Rajbari, Abul Kalam Azad at Naria, Abdul Mannan Hawlader at Bhedarganj, Professor Abdul Haque at Jajira in Shariatpur, Monir Uddin at Sarishabari in Jamalganj, Hafijur Rahman at Nakla, Abu Bakr Siddique at Nalitabari in Sherpur, AKM Mejbah Uddin at Bhaluka, Nabi Newaj Sarker at Trishal, Shafiqul Islam Hobi at Gouripur, Habibur Rahman at Ishwarganj in Mymensingh, Ala Uddin at Durgapur in Netrakona, Mohammad Ruhel Ahmed at Gopalganj, Khalil Uddin at Zakiganj in Sylhet, Fazlur Rahman at Moulvibazar municipality, Abul Khaer at Laksam, Bakter Hossain at Barura, Meer Hossain Miru at Chauddagram in Cumilla, ASM Mahbub-ul-Alam at Hajiganj in Chandpur, Najrul Islam Swapan at Feni municipality, Akhter Hossain at Chowmuhani, KM Obaidullah at Hatia and Abul Khaer Patwary at Ramganj in Laxmipur.