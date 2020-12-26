Ex- justice of Appellate Division Abu Saeed Ahmed dies

Justice Abu Saeed Ahmed, retired judge of Bangladesh Supreme Court and former Secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, passed away at a hospital in the capita early hours of Saturday.

He breathed his last at 1:30 am while undergoing treatment.

Barrister Mohammad Ruhul Quddus (Kajal), secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association, confirmed the matter.

The namaz-e-janaza of Justice Abu Saeed Ahmed will be held on the Supreme Court Bar Association premises after Zohr prayers today, he said.

Abu Saeed Ahmed was appointed as a judge of the High Court Division on November 1, 1992. He later became a judge of the Appellate Division on March 5, 2002. He retired as a judge of the Appellate Division on August 23, 2003.