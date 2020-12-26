Only sacrificing people to lead AL: Hasan

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said not the opportunist and intruders but those having sacrificing attitudes will be at every level of leadership in Awami League, reports BSS.

“The workers who were beside the party and our leader as well will come in leadership. There is no scope to provide leadership to the opportunists,” he said while addressing the triennial conference of Dupchanchia upazila AL unit of Bogura through online from his official residence in the capital.

The minister said the intruders and opportunists, who joined the party with various motives in the last 12 years, must be kicked out after identifying them.

Hasan said the country is moving ahead indomitably to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman under the dynamic leadership of his (Bangabandhu) worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Comparing the development of Bangladesh in different indexes with that of Pakistan and India, the information minister said Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan in all indexes and neighboring India in some indexes. But, some (people) cannot tolerate the progresses and they are busy in hatching conspiracies, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

As per the conspiracies, he said, the conspirators have intruded in Awami League which is in power for three consecutive times. But, the intruders are being kicked out from the party after being identified, he added.

Replying to a query about COVID-19, the minister said the second wave of coronavirus has started and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is dealing with it very successfully.

“You saw that Bloomberg has published a report recently where Bangladesh’s position in the sub-continent is at the top in combating COVID-19. And, Bangladesh’s position is 20th across the globe in combating coronavirus. The report shows how we combat the COVID-19 successfully,” he added.

Hasan urged all to maintain the health code in combating the prevailing situation.

AL Bogura district unit president Majibur Rahman inaugurated the conference with AL Dupchachia unit president Mizanur Rahman Khan in the chair.

AL organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, health affairs secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana and central committee member Shahab Uddin Farazi, among others, addressed the conference as special guests while AL Bogura district unit general secretary Ragebul Ahsan Ripu addressed it as the key speaker.