Petrol pump owners suspend strike in Sylhet

The owners of petrol pumps in Sylhet have called off their strike sine die, which was scheduled to take place from December 27.

The announcement came on Saturday (December 26) after the meeting of the Bangladesh Petroleum Dealers, Distributors Agents and Petrol Pump Owners Association.

Jubayer Ahmed Chowdhury, general secretary of the organization, confirmed the matter.

He said, “The Awami League leaders and the deputy commissioner (DC) who were present in the meeting have assured us that our demands will be met in stages. That is why we have decided to suspend the strike for now.”

The demands include – stopping the supply of low quality petrol by the authorised companies, installing fuel testing labs in all depots in Sylhet to ensure fuel quality, and stopping unjust and intentional harassment of different government agencies.