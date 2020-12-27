Covid: Biden urges Trump to sign coronavirus bill into law

US President-elect Joe Biden has warned of “devastating consequences” if President Donald Trump continues to delay signing a Covid-19 economic relief bill into law.

Unemployment benefits and a ban on evictions will be affected unless the bill is signed by the end of Saturday.

The package worth $900bn (£665bn) was approved by Congress after months of difficult negotiations and compromises.

Trump says he wants to give people bigger one-off payments.

The bill includes the payment of $600 to Americans earning less than $75,000 a year. Trump says he wants Americans to receive $2,000 but Republicans in Congress have refused to agree to the change, BBC reported.