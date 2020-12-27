Education minister to hold view-exchange meeting with media on HSC results Tuesday

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will hold a view-exchange meeting with the representatives of mass media on Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results, reopen of educational institutions, Textbook Festival and other related issues on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held through online platform Zoom at 12:00 noon.

MA Khair, public relations officer of the ministry, confirmed the information on Saturday night.

Sources said that a total of 34.50 crore textbooks were prepared for distributing those to the students of different classes across the country this year.

The authorities have already completed all preparations to hand over the books to the students but the distribution of those textbooks remain main challenge as the advent of winter has brought a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to virtually inaugurate the textbooks distribution ceremony on December 31, Education Ministry said. Preparation is being taken to celebrate the Textbook Festival-2021 on that day, it added.

While talking about the Textbook Festival, Golam Faruque, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), said that decision has been taken to distribute textbooks from educational institutions.

Though the results of HSC and equivalent examinations are expected to be released within this month, it may be delayed, the ministry sai