EU launches mass vaccination in ‘moment of unity’

The EU is launching a co-ordinated vaccine rollout to fight Covid-19, in what the bloc’s top official says is a “touching moment of unity”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been delivered to all 27 member states, reports UNB.

Some countries started administering the jabs on Saturday, saying they were not prepared to wait another day.

The EU has so far reported more than 335,000 Covid-related deaths.