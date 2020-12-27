Freeze 617 bank accounts of MP Papul, 3 others: Court

A Dhaka court on Sunday ordered to freeze 617 bank accounts and 92 deeds of immovable properties of Mp Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, his wife Selina Islam, their daughter Wafa Islam, and Papul’s sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan in a graft case.

Judge KM Emrul Kayesh of the Senior Special Judge’s Court of Dhaka came up with the order after ACC Deputy Director Mohammad Salahuddin, also the investigation officer of the case, submitted a petition.

On November 11, ACC Dhaka District Office-1 Deputy Director Md Saladin filed a case against Kazi Shahid Islam Papul and his wife Selina Islam, sister-in-law Jasmine Pradhan, and daughter Wafa Islam on charges of illegal acquisition of assets and smuggling of Tk148 crore.

On June 17 this year, Papul’s wife, sister-in-law, and daughter were banned from leaving the country, on June 22 all their bank accounts were suspended and on July 22, the ACC interrogated Jasmine and Selina.

Other than ACC, police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case against Papul and his associates under the Money Laundering Act on December 22.