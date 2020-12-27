No Covid-19 vaccines for people under-18

Twenty per cent of the population will get COVID-19 vaccines, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Sunday.

“Those who are below 18 years of age don’t need this vaccine. They are not being vaccinated anywhere in the world. Besides, pregnant women and the persons with some complications will not be be given this vaccine, ” he said.

The minister made the remarks after visiting two vaccine laboratories at the Department of Drug Administration at Mohakhali in the capital on Sunday.

Zahid Maleque said some one crore people live outside the country. Around 5.5 crore people of the total population will not require the coronavirus vaccine at this moment. Under the first phase, it will take six months to vaccinate people with three crores Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines.

“We have taken precautionary measures to control the new COVID-19 variant. The airport authorities have been asked to make different queues for passengers returning from European countries,” the minister added.