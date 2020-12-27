Titumir College teacher dies from COVID-19

Professor Saiful Haque, chairman of Management Department at Government Titumir College, died from COVID-19 at a hospital in the capital early Sunday.

He breathed his last at Central Police Hospital around 2am, the college Principal Prof Md Ashraf Hossain confirmed.

Saiful was diagnosed with the deadly virus on December 8. Following deterioration of his condition, he had been admitted to the hospital on December 16.

He had also been suffering from respiratory, diabetes and blood pressure problems, Saiful Haque’s younger brother Jahidul Hasan, Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed.

His family members were also infected with the Coronavirus.

Haque will be buried at his Laxmipur village grave yard, Jahidul said.