Zeenat Barkatullah put on ventilator

Prominent dancer Zeenat Barkatullah has been put on ventilator support in the ICU at a private hospital in Dhaka. Her condition is critical now.

Bijori Barkatullah, daughter of Zeenat, disclosed the information through a status posted on her Facebook page on Saturday evening.

In the post, Bijori wrote, “I ask everyone to pray for my mother. Almighty Allah Rahmanur Rahim have mercy on my mother and heal her pain. The greatest in the world can do any miracle “He is The One Who Heals the sick. All praise is due to Allah the Healer of the world.”

The dancer, who was admitted to the hospital in December 22, had tested negative for Covid-19.

Zeenat’s husband, television personality Mohammad Barkatullah, passed away in the capital’s Green Life Hospital this year on August 3.