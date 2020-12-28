4th 250kg wartime bomb found at Dhaka airport

Another wartime bomb, weighing about 250kg, has been found while excavating for the construction of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Workers came across the bomb at 10:00 am while piling at the construction site of the third terminal of the airport on Monday, sources said.

The authorities Air Force Bangabandhu Base Bomb Disposal Unit rushed to the spot and defused the bomb.

Later, the bomb was carefully carried to a safe place for demolition.

The bomb could have been dropped during the Liberation War of 1971, experts said.

Earlier on December 9, 14, and 19 three more “wartime bombs” were found during the construction of the third terminal of Dhaka airport.