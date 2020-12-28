Covid: Bangladesh reports 932 new cases, 27 deaths

Bangladesh on Monday registered a further 932 coronavirus cases over the latest 24 hours to take the total caseload to 510,080.

Besides, the death toll from the virus, officially known as Sars-CoV-2 which is responsible for Covid-19, has reached 7,479 after 27 more people succumbed to it during the period.

Of the new deceased, 23 are men and four are women. Among the total dead, 5,698 or 76.19 percent are men while 1,781 or 23.81 percent are women.

Currently, there are 49,283 active cases in the country.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information through a press release in the afternoon.

As per the press release, 1,357 more people recovered from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours to take total recoveries to 453,318.

The recovery rate also continued to improve in the country standing at 88.87 percent.

During the period, 12,617 samples were tested in 167 labs across the country. With this, a total of 3,184,527 samples have so far been tested in the country.

The positivity rate — an indicator of the prevalence of the disease — was recorded at 7.39 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate is 16.02 percent.

Bangladesh has one of the lowest case fatality rates or CFR, which measures deaths among Covid-19 patients, at 1.47 percent.

On Saturday, the country logged 24 deaths and 1,049 infections from coronavirus after testing 12,650 samples with a positivity rate of 8.29 percent.

Meanwhile, total global infections from coronavirus have reached 81,144,129 as of Monday morning.

Besides, the virus has so far killed 1,771,939 people around the world, according to data collated by tracking website Worldometer.

Of the currently infected 22,078,484 patients, 21,973,118 are in mild condition while 105,366 are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 57,293,706 people have made recovery from Covid-19 globally.

The US is the worst-hit country with highest cases and deaths in the world at 19,573,847 and 341,138 respectively while India has 2nd highest cases of 10,208,725 and third highest fatalities of 147,940 and Brazil has 2nd highest deaths of 191,146 and third highest cases of 7,484,285.