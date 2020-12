Mahbub-e-Khoda, Pir of Dewanbagh Durbar Sharif in Motijheel of the capital, died of heart attack on Monday morning. He was 70.

He breathed his last at city’s Uttara Residential Hospital around 6:48 while undergoing treatment.

Syed Mehedi Hasan, media coordinator of Dewanbag Sharif, confirmed the matter to media.

Mahbub-e-Khoda was born on December 14, 1949, at Syed family of Bahadurpur village under Ashuganj in Brahmanbaria.