Voting in 24 municipalities ends

The voting in 24 municipalities that began in the morning today has been ended.

Using electronic voting machines (EVM), the voting began at 8:00am and continued till 4:00pm without any break.

Law enforcing members from BGB, RAB, Police and Ansar, along with executive and judicial magistrates were deployed in the elections.

Awami League, BNP, Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party candidates contested the elections for the mayoral posts in the different municipalities. Independent candidates also took part in the elections.

No untoward incidents occurred before starting the polls, but later clashes reportedly took place in some areas.