Coronavirus infection: Should you wear a face mask at home?

Living in a pandemic has taught us two great lessons- wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing are the only things that can protect us from the highly contagious coronavirus. Whenever we are outdoors, it is recommended to put on the mask. This can actually help to cut down the risk of infection by almost 50 per cent. But what about when you are at home surrounded by friends and family? Is it equally important to don a mask at home in such circumstances?

​Should you wear a mask at home?

Almost a year into the pandemic and we all have come to know that mask really work. When you are outdoors you do not know who is infected with the virus, so the mask acts as a protective shield. But when it comes to meeting your known people indoors, many think that wearing a mask might look like an overkill.

In reality, it is not. With the relaxation of the lockdown norms, people have started moving freely and visiting their friends and family, which they have been avoiding. This does not mean that they do not need to worry about the infection. As per the expert, you are only safe around people who live with you in the same house and whenever you are meeting others you must put on your mask.

That’s because you and your family members might have been taking all the necessary precautions to stay safe, but you cannot be sure about every relative or any other person who shows up at your door. Instead of assuming anything, it is best to take your safety in your hand. It is important to wear a mask when someone who doesn’t live with you enters your home. You should even ask the other person politely to do the same.

​Wear it when taking care of a sick person

If someone in your home is infected with the coronavirus, even then it is important to wear a mask all the time. They might not be sharing the same space and might be confined in their a room, but you must take care on your part. The risk of infection is high in the closed space, especially in case of poor ventilation. The virus can linger in the air for hours increases the risk of contagion.

