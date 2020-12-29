Covid-19 certificates scam: HC denies bail petition of JKG chairman Dr Sabrina

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday rejected to grant bail to JKG Healthcare Chairman Dr Sabrina Arif Chowdhury in a case filed for her alleged involvement in providing fake Coronavirus test reports and certificates.

The HC bench of Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar passed the rejection order this noon.

Mamun Mahbub, lawyer of Sabrina, heard the appeal in the court while Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Monirul Islam on behalf of the state.

Dr Sabrina has recently filed the bail petition with the HC, citing ground that she has been in jail for a long period and there is no specific allegation against her.

Earlier on July 20, a Dhaka court denied bail to Sabrina in connection with the same case.

Sabrina was arrested on July 12.

JKG Healthcare issued 27,000 coronavirus test reports. Of them, 15,460 were fake.