Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 30 more people die in 24hrs

Bangladesh has witnessed 30 more deaths from coronavirus or Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Tuesday at 8:00am.

The number of fatalities from Covid-19 in the country has reached 7,509, according to a press notification released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, 1,181 people have tested positive for Covid-19, raising the total number of Covid-19 cases to 5,11,261.

The latest infection rate was 8.10 percent of the total tests, although the overall rate in the country till date was 15.98 percent. The death rate stands at 1.47 percent.

At least 1,245 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 4,54,563 with an 88.91 percent recovery rate.