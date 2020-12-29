Rape attempt in moving bus: Helper gives confessional statement

A man, who is accused in a case filed for attempting to rape a college girl in a moving bus at Sujanagar in Dirai upazila of Sunamganj on Saturday, gave confessional statement before a court on Tuesday.

Abdur Rashid, the helper of the bus, gave the statement under section 164 before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Ragib Noor.

Confirming the news, Sunamganj court inspector Abul Hashem, said the court recorded the statement and later sent him to jail.

Earlier, members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested Abdur Rashid, 27, from Boraigaon area under Gobindaganj of Sunamganj on Sunday night.

On Saturday, a college student was injured after jumping off a moving bus to escape an attempted rape in Sunamganj.

Mizanur Rahman, superintendent of Sunamganj Police, said the victim, a student of Dirai Degree College and resident of Majlishpur, boarded on a Dirai-bound bus from Sylhet on Saturday night.

When the bus reached Sujanagar village around 9:00pm, the victim found that she was the only passenger.

At one stage, when the driver and helper of the bus tried to rape her, she jumped off the bus and got injured.

Later, she was taken to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The victim’s father filed a case against the driver and helper of the bus at the night with Dirai Police Station.