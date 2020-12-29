Shop allotment: Case filed against Sayeed Khokon, six others

A case has been filed against former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sayeed Khokon and six others on charges of embezzlement of around Tk 35 crore.

Delwar Hossain, president of Zaker Super Market Business Association, filed the case in the court of Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam on Tuesday.

The other accused are: Yusuf Ali Sardar , a former chief revenue officer of the Dhaka South City Corporation, Md Majed, former deputy engineer, Kamrul Hasan, Helena Akhter, Atiqur Rahman Swapan and Md Walid.

In the case statement, Delwar Hossain said Khokon and six others took around Tk 35 crore from him and 26 other businessmen in the name of “allocating shops at the block-A of Fulbaria City Supermarket-2 in Gulistan” between June 21, 2015 and September 29, 2019.

But now, the shops are being demolished for violating the original design of the market, the case statement said.

According to the shop owners, various markets were built beyond the legal boundary when Khokon was the mayor of DSCC.

The owners, however, alleged that they paid money for legalising their shops and also paid rent to Dhaka South City Corporation.

DSCC on December 8, started an eviction drive in the area and demolished around 300 shops.